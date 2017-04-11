Predators, Blackhawks Set For Playoff Battle

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the second time in three years the Predators and Blackhawks will meet in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The top seeded and Central Division champion Blackhawks will begin their quest for a fourth Stanley Cup in eight years on home ice against a Predators team they defeated in six games on the way to the Cup in 2015.
Nashville finished fourth in the Central Division and earned the Western Conference's second wild card spot for the team's third consecutive playoff berth and 10th postseason appearance in 13 years.
Predators Play-By-Play announce Pete Weber joined us in studio to help preview the series on the Electric Power Companies Sunday Sports Central. You can watch that segment above.
The full series schedules is as follows:
Game 1: Predators at Blackhawks Thursday 7pm
Game 2: Predators at Blackhawks Saturday 7pm
Game 3: Blackhawks at Predators April 17 8:30pm
Game 4: Blackhawks at Predators April 20 TBD
Game 5: Predators at Blackhawks (If Necessary) April 22 TBD
Game 6: Blackhawks at Predators (If Necessary) April 24 TBD
Game 7: Predators at Blackhawks (If Necessary) April 26 TBD
