The best deals on pizza, wings, subs and TVs for Super Bowl Sunday

What’s a Super Bowl party without a big screen TV to watch the game?

Black Friday might be the best time of the year to buy a new television, but it’s not hard to find a good deal on flat screens in the days leading up to the big game.

For instance, you can save $50 bucks on a 49-inch LG Smart TV on Dell.com. According to Forbes, that’s $100 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

For a full list of the best deals on big-screen TVs, click here.

Of course, those hosting a Super Bowl party will need some food to serve. Here’s a comprehensive list of restaurants where you’ll get the best bang for your buck on Sunday.

-Bob Evans will take 25 percent off your meal when you order online and use coupon code 0759002581.

-Boston Market is offering BOGO meal and drink specials.

-Jersey Mike’s will take 50 percent off your order by using the promo code 50FIRST. You can get 25 percent off subsequent orders using 25NEXT through Feb. 17.

-Donato’s Pizza is offering $2 off a 12-piece boneless wings order when using the coupon code 039-373.

-Hungry Howie’s is offering a medium, one-topping pizza for just 17 cents with the purchase of a large pizza with one or more toppings. Just order online and use the coupon code PIZZA17.

-Marco’s Pizza will give you $4 off an order of $20 or more with the coupon code MM420. You can also get free wings with an $8 purchase by using the coupon code freeapp2go.

-McDonald’s is offering a 40-piece order of Chicken McNuggets for $7.99 when ordering through UberEATS.

-Olive Garden is offering $5 off any to go order of $30 or more.

-P.F. Chang’s will give you 20 percent off takeout and catering orders through Feb. 5 with the coupon code GAMEDAY.

-Papa John’s is offering 40 percent off all menu items for Super Bowl Sunday — and the entire week after. Just use the coupon code SAVE6.

-TGI Fridays will now take your order through Twitter, and you can get an appetizer for a just a penny if you tweet a football emoji to them during the Super Bowl.

-White Castle will take 20 percent off your order with the promo code SAVE20.

-Wing Zone is giving away 10 free wings to those who use coupon code 1014.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. (ET) kickoff from Houston on Sunday.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

