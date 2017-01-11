An avalanche on Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning hit a semi truck and closed the highway for hours in Colorado.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted out a picture of the truck. It was carrying mail. Troopers said the driver was not hurt. Two other vehicles were also caught up in the slide.

RELATED: Storm Shield app provides life-saving weather alerts

RELATED: SnowCast tells how much snow will fall at your location

CSP said both eastbound and westbound lanes were hit by the snow slide.

Avalanche blocking both west and east I-70 Vail pass. Road closures at Vail and Copper Mtn. pic.twitter.com/WjrqDaXnh1 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 10, 2017

"This avalanche is believed to be up to 15 feet deep in parts of the westbound lanes," according to Trooper Jeffrey Chmielewski.

It happened at mile marker 186.4 at about 2:41 a.m. The pass reopened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.