Woman Alive Thanks To Strangers Willing To Act

Nashville - Molly survived a hit and run.

On the night of August 4, 2013, Molly was riding her bicycle on Korean Veterans Boulevard Bridge in Nashville. Taking all safety precautions including wearing her helmet, safety gear and reflectors, she was struck from behind by a car. She flew 50 feet and landed on the pavement.

“Honestly, I don’t remember what happened.”

A witness stopped his car in front of Molly to protect her from getting run over. Another couple stopped and called 911. Molly doesn’t remember anything about the incident, but her body was severely broken. She nearly died. The three strangers stayed by Molly’s side until an ambulance took her to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Molly fled the scene.

Her right leg, ankle, jaw, pelvis and left hand were broken. Worst of all, she had over 50 fractures to her skull. After a month-long stay at the hospital, brain surgery, multiple metal rods, pins and plates, months of physical therapy, living in a wheelchair and regaining her strength, Molly says her body now feels okay.

The reality of expensive medical costs and the idea of tremendous medical debt added to her already stressful and traumatic situation. She had a job and insurance, but when she received a $250,000 medical bill, she didn’t know what she was going to do. Luckily insurance paid the majority of the bill and her friends held fundraisers to pay the remaining balance.

Molly says, “It (this incident) just confirmed that like this could happen to anybody, and maybe they (someone else) don’t have a job or they have a job that doesn’t provide insurance or they have a job that provides crappy insurance and they would be in medical debt. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I had to pay off $250,000 in medical bills.”

“I think about the accident every day and how it’s impacted my life.”

She knows some injuries will last forever like the partial blindness she is left with, but the mental trauma from this experience has changed her most. This event, this crime is with her every single day. She recalls memories in her life by if it happened before she was hit by a car or after she was hit by a car. She says that she is now more intentional and meaningful in everything she does.

“You can’t know by looking at someone what they’ve been through.”

As a temporarily disabled person, she experienced being treated differently. She says she tries to approach people with more compassion and with no preconceived notions about what they have been through – being gentle and careful not to trigger an unknown trauma.

She’s almost completely stopped riding her bike, and if she does, she only rides on designated bike trails. She notices where Nashville could do better: unsafe bike lanes, cracks in sidewalks which are dangerous for people on wheelchairs or no sidewalks at all. She feels like drivers can do better too, like not parking on sidewalks and in bike lanes.

Molly is grateful for many people who helped with her recovery, especially the three strangers who helped her that tragic day. The first man who shielded her with his car, that’s Eric. They have stayed in touch. The couple who called 911 are Megan and Brandon. They visited her in the hospital, but Molly hasn’t been able to reach them since. She would love to meet them again one day.

No one has ever come forward taking responsibility for hitting Molly and leaving her for dead.

Molly doesn’t feel anger towards the person who hit her. When we asked her what she would say to that person she said, “What happened? I don’t know. Why’d you leave? What have you done with your life?”