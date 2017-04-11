Adeina Anderson's DIY Easter Crafts

12:54 PM, Apr 11, 2017

Adeina Anderson showed some fun and easy DIY Easter Crafts

For more ideas, check out www.craftingwithadeina.com

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments