American Artisan Returns to Centennial Park

12:31 PM, Jun 12, 2017

Samantha Saturn showed us some of the amazing art, pottery and jewelry as a preview of this weekend's American Artisan Festival at Centennial Park

The 43rd annual American Artisan Festival will be held on Father's Day weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - June 16, 17 & 18 in Centennial Park.  In addition to presenting the best in fine art and contemporary American handcrafts, fair goers will also enjoy live music by some of Nashville's most talented musicians, free children’s art activities, and more than fifteen fantastic options for food, sweets and treats as well as craft beer, wine and cocktails. Admission is FREE.  For more information, visit www.americanartisanfestival.com

