Amy Dismukes: Treating Trees for Insects

1:01 PM, Jan 24, 2017
Amy Dismukes gives tips on applying dormant oil sprays to trees during the winter in order to suffocate insects and their eggs.

To learn more - read Amy's article this month "A Gardener's Resolutions" at www.franklinhomepage.com/amy-dismukes-a-homegrown-tradition

