Barrett Ward: New FashionABLE Store

1:56 PM, Jan 23, 2017

Barrett gave us a tour of the new FashionABLE store, a social enterprise where you can buy accessories and goods made by women all around the world who have overcome.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FashionABLE is located in the Stocking 51 development at 5022 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209.  To order items online or for more information, visit www.livefashionable.com.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments