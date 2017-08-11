Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's made Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.(see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931) 759-7394. Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwich Serves 4

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp hot sauce

3 Tbs Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1/2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp finely chopped parsley

Salt & pepper

1 Tbs vegetable oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

12 sliced bacon, cooked until crispy

2 Tbs unsalted butter, softened

8 slices white sandwich bread

½ lbs sharp cheddar slices or 2 slices per sandwich

3 oz (1 cup) cheddar cheese curd, if thick cut in half for easy melting

In a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, hot sauce, whiskey, garlic and parsley. Season to taste with salt & pepper.

In a medium skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion slices and cover. Cook over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and softened, about 15 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and season with salt & pepper.