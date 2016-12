The Cat Fanciers Association All Breed Cat Show is Saturday December 31 - January 1 at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Meet and greet over 30 breeds of CFA cats. There will be an "Ask the Vet" panel, door prizes, raffles, shopping and more. Bring a can of cat food to donate for $1 off the price of admission. For additional information and a $1 off coupon go to www.nashvillecatclub.com