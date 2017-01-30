Chef's Market Recipe: Thai Yum Salad

Current
Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details call (615) 851-2433 or visit www.chefsmarket.com.
THAI YUM Salad
yield: four dinner salads
Ingredients
* 2 cups Brussels Sprouts, peeled and cut in half
* 4 quarts of chopped baby spinach
* 1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined
* 4 ounces of goat cheese
* 4 Tablespoons Rye Crumble (recipe below)
* Honey Sriracha Glaze (recipe below)
* 8 ounces Sriracha Honey Vinaigrette (recipe below)
Instructions
* Fry Brussel sprouts until crispy brown but not burnt. Tossed in 2 ounces of honey Siracha glaze, and set aside.
* Grill shrimp in hot sauté pan until they internally reach 145 degrees F. Toss with 2 ounces of Honey Siracha Glaze
* On four plates, plate one quart of baby spinach on each.
* Top the spinach with warm Brussels sprouts, dividing equally onto the salads.
* Sprinkle each salad with an ounce of goat cheese.
* Divide the shrimp equally, and arrange atop the salad.
* Garnish with rye crumble.
* Drizzle with Sriracha honey vinaigrette, and serve immediately.
Sriracha Honey Vinaigrette, yield one pint
Combine:
* 1/3 ounce sherry vinegar
* 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
* 1/2 shallot, finely chopped
* 1/3 cup honey
* 3 drops of Worcestershire sauce
* 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
* 1/4 cup olive oil
* 2 Tablespoons Sriracha Sauce
* Salt and pepper to taste
Honey Sriracha Glaze, yield one cup
Combine:
* 1/2 cup of honey
* 1/4 cup soy sauce
* 2 Tablespoons of brown sugar
* 2 Tablespoons of Sriracha sauce
Rye Crumble
* Chop 2 slices rye bread in to crumb sized pieces.
* Place in bowl with 1 Tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 fresh parsley, salt and pepper to taste.
* Place in hot sauté pan until crispy. (Do not use oven.)
