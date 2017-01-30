Chef's Market Recipe: Thai Yum Salad

Jim Hagy Recipe: Chef's Market Thai Yum Salad

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details call (615) 851-2433 or visit www.chefsmarket.com.

THAI YUM Salad

yield: four dinner salads

Ingredients

* 2 cups Brussels Sprouts, peeled and cut in half

* 4 quarts of chopped baby spinach

* 1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

* 4 ounces of goat cheese

* 4 Tablespoons Rye Crumble (recipe below)

* Honey Sriracha Glaze (recipe below)

* 8 ounces Sriracha Honey Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Instructions

* Fry Brussel sprouts until crispy brown but not burnt. Tossed in 2 ounces of honey Siracha glaze, and set aside.

* Grill shrimp in hot sauté pan until they internally reach 145 degrees F. Toss with 2 ounces of Honey Siracha Glaze

* On four plates, plate one quart of baby spinach on each.

* Top the spinach with warm Brussels sprouts, dividing equally onto the salads.

* Sprinkle each salad with an ounce of goat cheese.

* Divide the shrimp equally, and arrange atop the salad.

* Garnish with rye crumble.

* Drizzle with Sriracha honey vinaigrette, and serve immediately.

Sriracha Honey Vinaigrette, yield one pint

Combine:

* 1/3 ounce sherry vinegar

* 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

* 1/2 shallot, finely chopped

* 1/3 cup honey

* 3 drops of Worcestershire sauce

* 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

* 1/4 cup olive oil

* 2 Tablespoons Sriracha Sauce

* Salt and pepper to taste

Honey Sriracha Glaze, yield one cup

Combine:

* 1/2 cup of honey

* 1/4 cup soy sauce

* 2 Tablespoons of brown sugar

* 2 Tablespoons of Sriracha sauce

Rye Crumble

* Chop 2 slices rye bread in to crumb sized pieces.

* Place in bowl with 1 Tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 fresh parsley, salt and pepper to taste.

* Place in hot sauté pan until crispy. (Do not use oven.)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top