Chef's Market Recipe: Thai Yum Salad

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details call (615) 851-2433 or visit www.chefsmarket.com.

THAI YUM Salad

yield: four dinner salads

Ingredients

* 2 cups Brussels Sprouts, peeled and cut in half

* 4 quarts of chopped baby spinach

* 1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

* 4 ounces of goat cheese

* 4 Tablespoons Rye Crumble (recipe below)

* Honey Sriracha Glaze (recipe below)

* 8 ounces Sriracha Honey Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Instructions

* Fry Brussel sprouts until crispy brown but not burnt. Tossed in 2 ounces of honey Siracha glaze, and set aside.

* Grill shrimp in hot sauté pan until they internally reach 145 degrees F. Toss with 2 ounces of Honey Siracha Glaze

* On four plates, plate one quart of baby spinach on each.

* Top the spinach with warm Brussels sprouts, dividing equally onto the salads.

* Sprinkle each salad with an ounce of goat cheese.

* Divide the shrimp equally, and arrange atop the salad.

* Garnish with rye crumble.

* Drizzle with Sriracha honey vinaigrette, and serve immediately.

Sriracha Honey Vinaigrette, yield one pint

Combine:

* 1/3 ounce sherry vinegar

* 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

* 1/2 shallot, finely chopped

* 1/3 cup honey

* 3 drops of Worcestershire sauce

* 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

* 1/4 cup olive oil

* 2 Tablespoons Sriracha Sauce

* Salt and pepper to taste

Honey Sriracha Glaze, yield one cup

Combine:

* 1/2 cup of honey

* 1/4 cup soy sauce

* 2 Tablespoons of brown sugar

* 2 Tablespoons of Sriracha sauce

Rye Crumble

* Chop 2 slices rye bread in to crumb sized pieces.

* Place in bowl with 1 Tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 fresh parsley, salt and pepper to taste.

* Place in hot sauté pan until crispy. (Do not use oven.)