Chef's Market's Robin's Egg Citrus Cake
Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made a Chef's Market's Robin’s Egg Citrus Cake. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details call (615) 851-2433 or visit www.chefsmarket.com
Robin’s Egg Citrus Cake
1 package yellow cake mix
11-ounce can mandarin oranges, juice reserved
4 eggs
1/4 cup vegetable oil
16-ounce frozen whipped topping, thawed
15-ounce crushed pineapple, drained
3.5-ounce vanilla pudding mix
* Mix together cake mix, canned oranges with juice, eggs and oil. Pour batter into thin layers in three greased and floured 8-inch round pans.
* Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes; let cool.
* Mix together whipped topping, drained pineapple and instant pudding mix. Build the cake with the filling between the layers.
Ermine Buttercream Frosting
1/4 cup flour
2/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup milk
Pinch of salt
1 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
Blue food coloring
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, frozen
* Whisk together sugar, flour and salt in the small sauce pan. Stir in the milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture comes to a boil. Continue to cook a very short time, stirring, until very thick.
* Remove from heat and pour into mixing bowl. Cool to room temperature.
* When cool, whisk in mixer, adding butter a tablespoon at a time until smooth. Add vanilla.
* Add drops of food coloring slowly until you have a robin egg blue tint. Crumb coat the
cake and place in freezer for a few minutes.
* Stir chocolate chips in remainder of frosting, then frost the cake.
* Garnish with a sheet of phyllo pastry that has been cut into very thin strips and baked, then formed into a nest shape. Place 3 malted chocolate robin blue eggs in nest.
