Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made a Chef's Market's Robin’s Egg Citrus Cake. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details call (615) 851-2433 or visit www.chefsmarket.com

Robin’s Egg Citrus Cake

1 package yellow cake mix

11-ounce can mandarin oranges, juice reserved

4 eggs

1/4 cup vegetable oil

16-ounce frozen whipped topping, thawed

15-ounce crushed pineapple, drained

3.5-ounce vanilla pudding mix

* Mix together cake mix, canned oranges with juice, eggs and oil. Pour batter into thin layers in three greased and floured 8-inch round pans.

* Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes; let cool.

* Mix together whipped topping, drained pineapple and instant pudding mix. Build the cake with the filling between the layers.

Ermine Buttercream Frosting

1/4 cup flour

2/3 cup sugar

3/4 cup milk

Pinch of salt

1 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

Blue food coloring

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, frozen

* Whisk together sugar, flour and salt in the small sauce pan. Stir in the milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture comes to a boil. Continue to cook a very short time, stirring, until very thick.

* Remove from heat and pour into mixing bowl. Cool to room temperature.

* When cool, whisk in mixer, adding butter a tablespoon at a time until smooth. Add vanilla.

* Add drops of food coloring slowly until you have a robin egg blue tint. Crumb coat the

cake and place in freezer for a few minutes.

* Stir chocolate chips in remainder of frosting, then frost the cake.

* Garnish with a sheet of phyllo pastry that has been cut into very thin strips and baked, then formed into a nest shape. Place 3 malted chocolate robin blue eggs in nest.