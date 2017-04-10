Country Music Hall of Fame's Sunrise Easter Bake

Current
Bobby Hammock, Executive Chef at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, made a Sunrise Easter Bake. (see recipe below) The McCrary Sisters will headline the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum's Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 16th. Family-style seatings will be available at 9am and noon. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for free photos. For more information or to purchase tickets 222 5th Avenue South • Nashville, TN 37203 • 615.416.2001 For more information,visit www.countrymusichalloffame.org/spring
Sunrise Easter Bake
6 oz. Butter- Split into 4 oz. and 2 oz. portions
8 oz. Fresh Spinach-Cleaned
4 oz. Artichoke Hearts
1/2 ea. Sweet Onion - Diced small
2 Cloves Fresh Garlic - Minced
4 ea. Fresh Eggs
To Taste Salt
To Taste Pepper
Sauce:
4 oz. Butter
4oz Flour
1 pt. Heavy Cream
4 oz. Grated Parmesan Cheese
To Taste Salt
To Taste Pepper
To make sauce:
Melt 4 ounces of butter in sauce pan, once completely melted add flour,and blend to make a roux and cook for approximately 1 minute (do no brown). Add cream and whisk until smooth and thickens to velvet density (may need to add cream if too thick). Blend in shredded cheese until melted and season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep sauce warm while finishing the dish.
To finish the dish:
Butter 4 each 6-8 ounce bake proof ramekins. Place sauté pan over medium heat, melt 2 ounces of butter; add diced onions and garlic. Cook until translucent, add spinach and artichokes, cook until spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place Spinach/Artichoke mixture into the ramekins and break 1 egg into each. Top with cream sauce and sprinkle with cheese.
Bake in 350 degree oven for 12 to 13 minutes.
