10:37 AM, Jan 26, 2017

SEBRA Extreme Bull Riding National Finals

Some of the country's top bull riders and barrel racers are in Murfreesboro this weekend for the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association finals.  Be sure to tune in to learn all the details.  

Sponsored by Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association

