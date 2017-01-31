Fashion for a Fraction 2017 Preview

Fashion for a Fraction is Saturday, February 4 from 10am – 4pm at Rocketown, located at 601 4th Ave. So. Nashville, TN 37210. 10% of all sales will benefit the American Heart Association - Greater Nashville. Tickets are available at www.Nashvillescene.com

