Firebirds' Crab Cakes with Tortilla Slaw

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 90°
LO: 69°
HI: 90°
LO: 69°
HI: 90°
LO: 69°
John Glenn from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill made Crab Cakes with Tortilla Slaw. (see recipe below). Firebirds restaurant is participating in Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s (ALSF) annual fundraiser for childhood cancer research. Stop by the lemonade stand Friday, Saturday and Sunday outside Firebirds and purchase a $3 glass of lemonade, with all proceeds going to ALSF. Firebirds will also donate $1 per each Lemon Blueberry Cake sold June 3 - 11. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located in Brentwood on Old Hickory Blvd. in The Shops at Seven Springs. For reservations or more information, call (615) 425-7240 or visit www.firebirdsrestaurants.com/fb/locations/brentwood-tn.
Crab Cakes and Tortilla Slaw
Crab Cakes
Serves approximately 4
Ingredients:
1 lb. Jumbo lump crab meat
½ cup Japanese style bread crumbs
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup egg yolks
2 Tbsp Fresh lemon juice
1 tsp dry mustard
2 ½ tsp old bay seasoning
Kosher salt to taste
Butter as needed
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, egg yolks, lemon juice, dry mustard, old bay seasoning and salt. Add the crab and bread crumbs, fold into the mixture gently with a spatula. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Heat a sauté pan to medium high add the butter. Scoop the crab meat mixture and place in the pan, using the back of a spoon or scoop slightly flatten the crab cakes. Brush cakes with a little butter, cover and cook for 6 minutes. Serve with Tortilla slaw and your favorite mango chutney.
Tortilla Slaw
Ingredients:
2 c Tri-colored corn tortillas (yellow, red, blue)
Cut into julienne style strips and deep fry until crispy, about one minute
4 c Coleslaw vegetables
(Red, green & Napa cabbage and carrots)
Combine tortilla strips and veggies, toss with your favorite Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette dressing.
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…