Firebirds' Crab Cakes with Tortilla Slaw

John Glenn from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill made Crab Cakes with Tortilla Slaw. (see recipe below). Firebirds restaurant is participating in Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s (ALSF) annual fundraiser for childhood cancer research. Stop by the lemonade stand Friday, Saturday and Sunday outside Firebirds and purchase a $3 glass of lemonade, with all proceeds going to ALSF. Firebirds will also donate $1 per each Lemon Blueberry Cake sold June 3 - 11. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located in Brentwood on Old Hickory Blvd. in The Shops at Seven Springs. For reservations or more information, call (615) 425-7240 or visit www.firebirdsrestaurants.com/fb/locations/brentwood-tn.

Crab Cakes and Tortilla Slaw

Crab Cakes

Serves approximately 4

Ingredients:

1 lb. Jumbo lump crab meat

½ cup Japanese style bread crumbs

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup egg yolks

2 Tbsp Fresh lemon juice

1 tsp dry mustard

2 ½ tsp old bay seasoning

Kosher salt to taste

Butter as needed

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, egg yolks, lemon juice, dry mustard, old bay seasoning and salt. Add the crab and bread crumbs, fold into the mixture gently with a spatula. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Heat a sauté pan to medium high add the butter. Scoop the crab meat mixture and place in the pan, using the back of a spoon or scoop slightly flatten the crab cakes. Brush cakes with a little butter, cover and cook for 6 minutes. Serve with Tortilla slaw and your favorite mango chutney.

Tortilla Slaw

Ingredients:

2 c Tri-colored corn tortillas (yellow, red, blue)

Cut into julienne style strips and deep fry until crispy, about one minute

4 c Coleslaw vegetables

(Red, green & Napa cabbage and carrots)

Combine tortilla strips and veggies, toss with your favorite Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette dressing.