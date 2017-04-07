Firebirds' Vegetable Chopped Salad

John Glenn made a Vegetable Chopped Salad. (see recipe below) Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located in Brentwood on Old Hickory Blvd. in The Shops at Seven Springs. For reservations or more information, call (615)425-7240 or visit www.firebirdsrestaurants.com/fb/locations/brentwood-tn.

Vegetable Chopped Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients:

8 cups - Kale/Romaine Mix, chopped

2 cups – Vegetables, chopped – shelled edamame, grilled corn (cut off of the cob), roasted red peppers, blanched asparagus

1 cup – Cucumber Salad - red peppers, cucumber (cut into crescents, seeded but not peeled), cilantro. (Cucumber dressing – rice wine vinegar, fresh lime juice, srirachia, honey, kosher salt) Mix together well to create the cucumber salad

½ cup – Craisins

1 cup – Grape Tomatoes, halved

6 oz. – Buttermilk herb dressing – we make ours in house but feel free to use your favorite store bought or homemade dressing

Directions:

Place the dressing in a large bowl add the rest of the ingredients and toss until all ingredients are combined well. Serve on a chilled salad plate.