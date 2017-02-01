Gerell Webb: Shoulder Muscle Workout

12:45 PM, Feb 1, 2017

Shoulder Muscle Workout

Gerell teaches a FREE cardio fitness class Saturday mornings 9am-10am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2261 Murfreesboro Rd. in Antioch.  For more information, visit www.mtzionnashville.org/#!about-churchfit/c10iv To contact Gerell for personal training information email him at fitdoc7@gmail.com.  Visit www.itrain365fit.com for more fitness tips or to order Gerell's DVD "Don't Press Pause".

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments