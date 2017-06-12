Giovanni's Ristorante West's Chicken Milanese

Chef Julia Wilson made Chicken Milanese. Giovanni's Ristorante West is located at 106 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN 37205. For more information, call (615) 750-2003, or to make reservations, visit www.opentable.com.

Chicken Milanese

4-6 oz chicken breast - if it's large, you can cut in half and have two portions.

1/4 c panko breadcrumbs (crushed in blender or processor)

1/4 c plain breadcrumbs

Parsley

1 egg, beaten

Salt and pepper to finish.

3 T Olive oil

1 t butter

Butterfly and pound the chicken breast firm enough not to tear the chicken (placing it between 2 pieves of cling wrap will protect the meat.)

Pound till 1/4 inch thick and dip in beaten egg and seasoned crumbs.

Heat a large frying pan over medium heat, then add olive oil and butter. When butter has melted, place crumbed chicken gently in pan and cook till golden brown on both sides. 1-2 minutes.

Serve with seasonal green salad with red onion, tomato and balsamic vinaigrette, and a lemon.

Serves 1.