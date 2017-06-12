Giovanni's Ristorante West's Chicken Milanese

Current
Chef Julia Wilson made Chicken Milanese. Giovanni's Ristorante West is located at 106 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN 37205. For more information, call (615) 750-2003, or to make reservations, visit www.opentable.com.
Chicken Milanese
4-6 oz chicken breast - if it's large, you can cut in half and have two portions.
1/4 c panko breadcrumbs (crushed in blender or processor)
1/4 c plain breadcrumbs
Parsley
1 egg, beaten
Salt and pepper to finish.
3 T Olive oil
1 t butter
Butterfly and pound the chicken breast firm enough not to tear the chicken (placing it between 2 pieves of cling wrap will protect the meat.)
Pound till 1/4 inch thick and dip in beaten egg and seasoned crumbs.
Heat a large frying pan over medium heat, then add olive oil and butter. When butter has melted, place crumbed chicken gently in pan and cook till golden brown on both sides. 1-2 minutes.
Serve with seasonal green salad with red onion, tomato and balsamic vinaigrette, and a lemon.
Serves 1.
