Grow a Beautiful Garden with Perennials

12:09 PM, Apr 7, 2017

Perennial Plant Society Sale Preview

Steve Sirls from the Perennial Plant Society gave tips on how to grow beautiful flowers and shrubs. The Middle Tennessee Perennial Plant Society's Plant Sale is at the Fairgrounds Nashville on Saturday morning from 9am till noon, or until the plants run out. For a complete list of plants and more information, visit www.ppsmt.org.

