Hot Glass Art: Light Lunacy Exhibit in Cadiz, KY

12:14 PM, Aug 15, 2017

Get a tour of the Light Lunacy Exhibit in Cadiz KY at the Janice Mason Art Museum

The exhibit will be on display at the Janice Mason Art Museum at 71 Main St. in Cadiz, KY through Saturday, August 26th. Powell will attend a reception at the museum on August 26th from 1pm-3pm. For more information call (270) 522-9056 or visit www.jmam.org

