Italian Lights Recipe & Festival Preview

Tomato Peach Jam

1 lbs. cherry Tomatoes, halved

2 peaches peeled, pitted and diced

2 shallots, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons sugar

Preheat oven to 425, placing oven rack in the middle position.

Line a baking sheet with heavy duty aluminum foil.

Place tomatoes, peaches and shallots on the baking sheet. Add salt, oil and mix with rubber spatula until evenly coated.

Bake 30 minutes or until tomatoes and peaches are soft and start to brown. Stir once after 20 minutes to prevent burning and sticking round the edges.

Transfer warm mixture to a small bowl. Make certain to scrape up all the flavorful juices from the baking sheet. Add the sugar and mash ingredients until it becomes pasty. Taste with more salt and/or sugar.

Chill until ready to serve.

Burrata with Tomato Peach Jam Salad

2 handfuls of Arugula

6 tablespoons Tomato Peach Jam

2 (4ox) balls fresh burrata

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

Coarse salt and black pepper to taste

Divide Arugula on 2 salad plates. Soon 3 tablespoons of the tomato peach jam over the arugula salad. Place the burrata on top of the Jam. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper. Serve with bread or toast.

Burrata

1 ½ lbs. Polly-O mozzarella curd, diced small

4 qtrs. water

1/3 cup kosher salt

1. Slowly heat the curd

Filling:

2 ½ lbs. Polly-O mozzarella curd, diced small

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 cup ricotta

1/3 cup whey (from Burrata)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 quarts water

½ cup Kosher Salt

Making Burrata:

Bring the water and salt to boil in a large pot (no cast-iron or aluminum).

Place diced mozzarella into a bowl, pour in 2 quarts of boiling water and keep the curd submerged for 2-3 minutes.

Put on two or three pairs of rubber gloves and when the curd becomes heated and stretchy, knead it with your hands. Chill your hands in the ice water bath to prepare your hands for handling the hot curds.

Drain the liquid (whey) into a container and set aside.

Pour remaining 2 quarts of hot water into the curd and knead until the curds begin to melt and smooth out. Drain some of the water and add the remaining hot water. The goal is to gradually heat the curds until pliable. Reserve the whey for storing the finished burrata.

Stretch and fold the curds together for another 3 minutes. Do not overwork the curd. The more you work the curds, the firmer they become. After you’re happy with the texture, form the curd into a large ball, then cut into four pieces with the scissors.

Form your first quarter into a small ball, stretch it into a flat oval, then place the oval into ice bath. If it becomes too hard to stretch, add more hot water. When it is pliable again stretch into an oval shape. Repeat the process with the remainder.

Making the filling:

Combine milk and butter in a small pot and place over low heat (no cast-iron or aluminum).

Shred the oval mozzarella into a clean bowl, then add warm milk/butter, whey and ricotta into the shredded mozzarella and mix with your hands for 2-3 minutes. Season with salt, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Cut off a ping ping ball-sized piece with the scissors, stretch into a 6-inch round (like a pizza) and place inside the small soup bowl or a cup cake tin.

Using the ladle, add 6 ounces of the mixture to the middle of the mozzarella and gather the sides up.

Gently tie the top with the string like a small purse and place in ice bath. (this will help retain the shape). Repeat with the second ball and remainder of the curd/mixture.

If the curd begins to tear instead of it stretching around the filling, it's too cool. A few seconds in hot water will help. If you are not planning to serve immediately, place them in a small bowl and cover with the remaining whey and refrigerate for up to 5 days.