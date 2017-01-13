Lynne Tolley's One Pan Jambalaya

Light fog
One Pan Jambalaya
Lynne Tolley made Jambalaya with some easy shortcuts. (see recipe) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931) 759-7394.
1 Tbs canola oil
1 (12oz) package frozen chopped onion & bell peppers, thawed
1 clove garlic, minced
3 oz Andouille sausage, finely chopped
1 (10oz) can diced tomatoes and green chilies
1 (14.5oz) can diced tomatoes
2 tsp salt-free Creole/Cajun seasoning (such as Tony Chachere’s); leave out if you do not like spicy
1 bay leaf
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled & tails removed
Salt/pepper
2 (4.4oz each) containers precooked rice
1. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion mixture, garlic and sausage; cook until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.
2. Add tomatoes, Cajun seasoning, and bay leaf to pan, scraping pan with a wooden spoon to loosen browned bits. Cover pan, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp has turned white and is done. Add rice and continue cooking until rice is warm. Taste for salt & pepper.
4. Garnish with chopped green onions and lemon wedges. Serves 4.
