Mary Alice and Barkley Shreve made Mamie’s Little Quiches. (see recipe below) Mamie's Famous Cheese Wafers can be found in the frozen food section at The Fresh Market stores in Brentwood and Hendersonville. They can also be purchased online at www.mamieswafers.com, where you'll also find more recipe ideas.
Mamie’s Little Quiches:
1 roll Mamie’s Famous Cheese Wafers
4 green onions, trimmed and chopped
1 ½ cups shredded Swiss cheese
2 cups milk
8 eggs
1 ½ t Dijon mustard or dry mustard
¼ t black pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease 24 standard-size muffin tins (or use muffin tin liners).
Slice slightly thawed Mamie’s Famous Cheese Wafers dough into 24 slices. Place rounds of dough in muffin tins and bake 10 to 12 minutes.
Increase oven temperature to 375 degrees F.
Sprinkle the chopped green onions and grated Swiss cheese evenly between the muffin tins. *For alternate fillings, see below.
In a medium bowl, combine milk, eggs, mustard and pepper. Mix well and divide between the muffin tins.
Bake for 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a quiche comes out clean.
*Alternate Fillings
Broccoli Cheddar Quiches
2 heads finely chopped raw broccoli (stems removed)
1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Mushroom, Spinach, & Shallot Quiches
1 ½ cups finely chopped raw mushrooms
1 ½ cups loosely chopped raw spinach
3-4 shallots, finely chopped
Bacon, Basil, & Sun-dried Tomato Quiches
10-12 slices bacon (cooked until crunchy), finely chopped
1 cup loosely chopped fresh basil
¾ cup dry (not oil-packed) sun-dried tomatoes, loosely chopped
Ham & Swiss Quiches
3-4 thick slices ham, finely chopped
1 ½ cups shredded Swiss cheese
