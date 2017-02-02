Michael Feinstein & Symphony Concert Preview

12:47 PM, Feb 2, 2017

Michael Feinstein with Nashville Symphony

Don't miss Michael Feinstein with the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center starting tonight Feb 2 at 7pm, then Friday Feb 3 and Saturday Feb 4 night shows at 8pm.  For tickets and more information, visit www.nashvillesymphony.org

