Miss Daisy's Chicken Breasts Florentine

Daisy King from Miss Daisy's Kitchen made a healthy recipe for Chicken Breasts Florentine. (see recipe below) Miss Daisy's Kitchen is located inside Grassland Market on Hillsboro Rd. in Franklin. Call (615) 599-5313 for more information.

Chicken Breasts Florentine

2 10- oz pkgs frozen chopped spinach

6 4-5 oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 c water

1 stalk celery

1 small yellow onion, quartered

3 T flour

½ c skim milk

¼ c parmesan cheese

¼ t nutmeg

Paprika for garnish

Assemble all ingredients and utensils. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cook the spinach according to the package directions. Drain well. In a large saucepan, simmer the chicken breasts in water with the celery and onion for 15 minutes. Remove the chicken, reserving 1 cup of the chicken broth. In a saucepan mix the flour with the milk and gradually add the reserved chicken broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in the cheese and nutmeg. Add the drained spinach and mix well. Spread half the sauce in a 2-quart casserole dish. Layer the chicken over the spinach sauce. Top with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm. Yields 6 servings of 8 ounces each.