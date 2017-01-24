Miss Daisy's Chicken Breasts Florentine

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 55°
LO: 50°
HI: 64°
LO: 46°
HI: 45°
LO: 35°
Daisy King from Miss Daisy's Kitchen made a healthy recipe for Chicken Breasts Florentine. (see recipe below) Miss Daisy's Kitchen is located inside Grassland Market on Hillsboro Rd. in Franklin. Call (615) 599-5313 for more information.
Chicken Breasts Florentine
2 10- oz pkgs frozen chopped spinach
6 4-5 oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 c water
1 stalk celery
1 small yellow onion, quartered
3 T flour
½ c skim milk
¼ c parmesan cheese
¼ t nutmeg
Paprika for garnish
Assemble all ingredients and utensils. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cook the spinach according to the package directions. Drain well. In a large saucepan, simmer the chicken breasts in water with the celery and onion for 15 minutes. Remove the chicken, reserving 1 cup of the chicken broth. In a saucepan mix the flour with the milk and gradually add the reserved chicken broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in the cheese and nutmeg. Add the drained spinach and mix well. Spread half the sauce in a 2-quart casserole dish. Layer the chicken over the spinach sauce. Top with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm. Yields 6 servings of 8 ounces each.
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…