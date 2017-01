Ms. Cheap Previews Free Day at The Hermitage

The Hermitage will have a free day on Sunday, January 8, 2017 to commemorate the Battle of New Orleans. Get details at www.thehermitage.com.

Mary also mentioned SMART, the arts and crafts thrift store that supports the nonprofit - Progress Inc. SMART is having a "basket sale" on Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7 from 10am to 5pm at the shop located at 4 Buchi Court in Berry Hill. Shoppers can fill a basket for a $25. For more details, go to www.smartsupplies.org