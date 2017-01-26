Ms. Cheap Shops Resale Boutique 2616

12:12 PM, Jan 26, 2017

The YWCA’s 2616 Resale Boutique one-day, half-off everything sale is Saturday January 28 at 2616 Gallatin Pike (next to Save-A-Lot). Sale hours are 10am-8pm Saturday. For more information, visit www.boutique2616.com or call (615) 891-4222. For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her website www.tennessean.com/cheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.

