Ms.Cheap Shops $10 Bag Sale in Hendersonville

12:53 PM, Feb 2, 2017

Bloom Designer Finds Ladies Consignment Shop, at 117 Stadium Drive in Hendersonville, is having their semi-annual Bag Sale in its parking lot on Saturday, February 4 starting at 10am. This sale, which includes last summer, fall and winter merchandise, allows shoppers to fill a plastic grocery bag with as much merchandise as they can fit in the bag for $10. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloomdesignerfinds.  For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her website www.tennessean.com/cheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.

