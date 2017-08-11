Nashville Humane Assn. Pet of the Week 8-11-17

12:07 PM, Aug 11, 2017

Kenny from the Nashville Humane Association introduced us to a kitten in need of a loving home for our Pet of the Week 8-11-17

If you would like to adopt today's pet or any animal from the Nashville Humane Association, visit them at 213 Oceola Avenue in West Nashville just off Charlotte Ave., call (615) 352-1010 or visit www.nashvillehumane.org

