Nate Berkus:Antiques & Garden Show Preview

12:33 PM, Feb 3, 2017
12:40 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Interior Designer Nate Berkus

Nate talked about the secrets to creating a home you love.  Nate's latest book is called "The Things That Matter". For more information, visit www.nateberkus.com. The Antiques and Garden Show is at the Music City Center today through Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit www.antiquesandgardenshow.com

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments