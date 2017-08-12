New Cooking Store in Brentwood: Sur La Table

Get your first look inside the New Cooking Store in Brentwood: Sur La Table

Sur la Table is located in the Hill Center in Brentwood. Don't miss the Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, August 19, with giveaways and prizes, gift with purchase, tastings and demos throughout the day - plus discounts on classes and more. For more information, visit www.surlatable.com.

