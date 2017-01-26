Rainforest Cafe's Smoked Salmon Corn Chowder, Thursday, January 26, 2017

Kraig Hansen from Rainforest Cafe made Smoked Salmon Corn Chowder. Rainforest Cafe, located inside Opry Mills Mall, will be one of the 50 of Nashville restaurants participating in the annual Our Kids Soup Sunday, which on February 26th at Nissan Stadium, Club Level West. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ourkidscenter.com/event/2017-our-kids-soup-sunday Cost is $25 per adult and $5 per child. Children 3 and under get in free. Proceeds from Soup Sunday benefits Our Kids, a nonprofit providing medical evaluations and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse.

SMOKED SALMON CORN CHOWDER

Serving Size: 2

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 c smoked salmon, crumbled into 1/2” pieces

1/2 t chives, chopped

1/2 t Pinch basil, julienne

1/4 pound (1 stick) salted butter

1/2 white or yellow onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1/4 cup Vermouth, dry

1/3 cup flour

1 1/2 cup whole corn kernels

3/4 cup frozen corn kernels, coarse ground

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1 quart Half and Half

1 quart clam juice

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons smoked salmon

Pinch Kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

1. Melt butter over medium heat in a large sauce pan. Add the onions and sauté until semi-translucent.

2. Add the celery and cook until slightly tender. Add the flour and make a roux. Cook roux until completely incorporated and thick, constantly stirring so not to brown the roux.

3. De-glaze with vermouth, add the half and half and clam juice to the roux slowly, stirring constantly. Bring to a simmer stirring constantly.

4. Add 1/2 cup salmon, basil, coriander, corn and salt. Stir constantly and simmer until chowder is completely thickened, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat

5. Place the appropriate amount of corn chowder in a bowl or cup. Add the remaining smoked salmon to each serving. Garnish with chives and basil. Serve.