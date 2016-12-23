Lynne Tolley, of Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, prepared three holiday appetizers: Lynchburg Holiday Meatballs, No-Cook Prosciutto Wrapped Arugula and Stuffed Mushrooms. (see recipes below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931) 759-7394.
Lynchburg Holiday Meatballs
¼ cup Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey
1 Tbsp cornstarch
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup Dijon mustard
¼ cup green onions, chopped
¼ cup brown sugar, packed
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce
½ tsp garlic powder
1 pkg frozen meatballs
Cook meatballs according to package directions. Stir cornstarch into whiskey until dissolved. Combine with all other sauce ingredients in a saucepan. Cook until slightly thickened. Add warm meatballs. Serve warm or room temperature.
No Cook Prosciutto Wrapped Arugula Appetizers
Put a pinch of arugula onto a piece of prosciutto. Add a thin wedge slice of pear. Top with blue cheese crumbles. Roll into cigar shape. May be secured with toothpick. Serve cold.
Mushrooms Stuffed with Garlic & Herb Cheese
1 (8oz) pkg mushrooms (white or portobello)
1 (5.2oz) pkg garlic & herb cheese (Boursin brand), room temperature
Salt & pepper
Panko crumbs for topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray flat pan with cooking spray. Clean and remove stems from mushrooms. Sprinkle cavities with salt & pepper. Stuff with cheese. Top with light coat of Panko crumbs. Spray with cooking spray. Bake stuffed mushrooms for 25-30 minutes until golden. Serve warm.