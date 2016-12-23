Lynne Tolley, of Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, prepared three holiday appetizers: Lynchburg Holiday Meatballs, No-Cook Prosciutto Wrapped Arugula and Stuffed Mushrooms. (see recipes below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931) 759-7394.

Lynchburg Holiday Meatballs

¼ cup Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 Tbsp cornstarch

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup green onions, chopped

¼ cup brown sugar, packed

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp garlic powder

1 pkg frozen meatballs

Cook meatballs according to package directions. Stir cornstarch into whiskey until dissolved. Combine with all other sauce ingredients in a saucepan. Cook until slightly thickened. Add warm meatballs. Serve warm or room temperature.

No Cook Prosciutto Wrapped Arugula Appetizers

Put a pinch of arugula onto a piece of prosciutto. Add a thin wedge slice of pear. Top with blue cheese crumbles. Roll into cigar shape. May be secured with toothpick. Serve cold.

Mushrooms Stuffed with Garlic & Herb Cheese

1 (8oz) pkg mushrooms (white or portobello)

1 (5.2oz) pkg garlic & herb cheese (Boursin brand), room temperature

Salt & pepper

Panko crumbs for topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray flat pan with cooking spray. Clean and remove stems from mushrooms. Sprinkle cavities with salt & pepper. Stuff with cheese. Top with light coat of Panko crumbs. Spray with cooking spray. Bake stuffed mushrooms for 25-30 minutes until golden. Serve warm.

