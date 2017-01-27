Big Al'sl Deli's Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Friday, January 27, 2017

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Broccoli Rice & Okra Casserole. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

INGREDIENTS:

10 ounces of broccoli

3 cups of rice (cooked)

1 (10.75 ounce) can cream of broccoli soup

1 1/4 cups milk

10 ounces of frozen okra (cut-up)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 medium red onion, chopped

1 (14.5 ounce) can of diced tomatoes

2 ounces minced garlic, fresh

1 teaspoon thyme

2 ounces of vegetable oil

salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1) Cook broccoli in boiling water until softened, cut into small pieces

2) In a medium pot over low heat mix soup and milk, gradually stirring in 1 cup of cheese until melted.

3) Pour oil in a large skillet over medium heat, add okra, onion, garlic and thyme. Heat until onions are soft.

4) In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except cheese. Season with salt and pepper then pour mixture into a 9×13 baking dish.

5) Sprinkle remaining cup of shredded cheese over mixture.

6) Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 20 minutes until cheese is melted.

A Big Al's Deli recipe.

