Big Al'sl Deli's Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Friday, January 27, 2017

12:48 PM, Jan 27, 2017

Big Al's Deli Broccoli Rice Casserole Recipe

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Broccoli Rice & Okra Casserole. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

INGREDIENTS:

10 ounces of broccoli
3 cups of rice (cooked)
1  (10.75 ounce) can cream of broccoli soup
1 1/4 cups milk
10 ounces of frozen okra (cut-up)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 medium red onion, chopped
1  (14.5 ounce) can of diced tomatoes
2 ounces minced garlic, fresh
1 teaspoon thyme
2 ounces of vegetable oil
salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1) Cook broccoli in boiling water until softened, cut into small pieces
2) In a medium pot over low heat mix soup and milk, gradually stirring in 1 cup of cheese until melted.
3) Pour oil in a large skillet over medium heat, add okra, onion, garlic and thyme. Heat until onions are soft.
4) In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except cheese. Season with salt and pepper then pour mixture into a 9×13 baking dish.
5) Sprinkle remaining cup of shredded cheese over mixture.
6) Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 20 minutes until cheese is melted.

A Big Al's Deli recipe.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments