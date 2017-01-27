Big Al'sl Deli's Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Friday, January 27, 2017

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 48°
LO: 27°
HI: 41°
LO: 30°
HI: 42°
LO: 27°
Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Broccoli Rice & Okra Casserole. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.
INGREDIENTS:
10 ounces of broccoli
3 cups of rice (cooked)
1 (10.75 ounce) can cream of broccoli soup
1 1/4 cups milk
10 ounces of frozen okra (cut-up)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 medium red onion, chopped
1 (14.5 ounce) can of diced tomatoes
2 ounces minced garlic, fresh
1 teaspoon thyme
2 ounces of vegetable oil
salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
1) Cook broccoli in boiling water until softened, cut into small pieces
2) In a medium pot over low heat mix soup and milk, gradually stirring in 1 cup of cheese until melted.
3) Pour oil in a large skillet over medium heat, add okra, onion, garlic and thyme. Heat until onions are soft.
4) In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except cheese. Season with salt and pepper then pour mixture into a 9×13 baking dish.
5) Sprinkle remaining cup of shredded cheese over mixture.
6) Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 20 minutes until cheese is melted.
A Big Al's Deli recipe.
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…