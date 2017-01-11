CHEF BRANDON FROHNE'S Kickback Chicken Biscuit, Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Chef Brandon Frohne made Holler & Dash's Kickback Chicken Biscuit. Holler & Dash Biscuit House is located at the Hill Center Brentwood Shopping Center, 203 Franklin Road, Suite 120, Brentwood, TN 37027. They are open for breakfast and lunch only. For more information, visit www.holleranddash.com or call (615) 823-2540.

KICKBACK CHICKEN BISCUIT

Yields 1 portion

INGREDIENTS:

1 Fresh baked biscuit

3-4 oz antibiotic free chicken breast

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup seasoned flour dredge

1 oz pepper jelly

1 oz crumbled goat cheese

1/4 oz chopped scallions

Oil for frying

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat fryer to 350 degrees.

Place chicken in a mixing bowl, and soak with buttermilk. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

In a separate bowl add the seasoned flour dredge. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, and toss into the seasoned flour, coating each side.

Place into a fryer. Fry for 5 minutes until golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from fryer.

Place onto a biscuit and top with pepper jelly, goat cheese, and scallions. Serve immediately.