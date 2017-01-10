CHEF CHRISTOPHER NEWTON'S ROSEMARY CHICKEN Tuesday, January 10, 2017

2:02 PM, Jan 10, 2017

Rosemary Chicken

Christopher Newton from Chef Christopher's Catering made Rosemary Chicken. For catering information or to rent the company’s Epic Event Centre contact Chef Chris at (615) 644-7008, (615) 452-1912 or visit www.chefchristopherscatering.com

Rosemary Chicken

6-8 chicken tenders
1- red pepper, chopped
1- yellow pepper, chopped
1- orange pepper, chopped
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 
1 tbsp olive oil
1 glove garlic
1/2 cup white wine
Salt, pepper, smoked paprika 
 
DIRECTIONS:
Marinate chicken in salt, pepper, garlic, and oil. 
Preheat pan to medium heat. 
Pan sear chicken for approximately  10 minutes. 
Add remaining vegetables and wine. 
Sauté until chicken is done. 
Serve with rice or pasta. 
Enjoy.  

