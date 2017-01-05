Dyan Damron's Fiesta Fish Tacos

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 9:03AM CST expiring January 6 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton
Toppings bar: slaw, 1 avocado, ¼ cup crumbled queso fresco, 1 cup lowfat sour cream mixed with 1 T finely chopped cilantro and juice of 1 lime
Directions:
Prepare slaw ahead (at least a few hours or day before) by combining first 5 ingredients. Allow to sit in fridge until ready to serve.
Pat fish filets dry with paper towel. Dust with seasoning and allow to rest in fridge (you can do this 30 minutes ahead or up to overnight). Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Place fish filets on pan and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until fish is firm and browned slightly around edges. Transfer fish immediately to a platter and flake into pieces.
Make a "taco bar" with fish, tortillas, slaw, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream. Everyone can choose what they want and it is interactive for the whole family. It's fun, flavorful, and super healthy. Choose soft corn tortillas over flour tortillas or hard taco shells and you will save up to 100 calories per taco. You could also use bibb lettuce rather than tortillas if you wanted to cut even more calories. Plus, fish provides benefits to our hearts, minds, and bodies. Who knew a fiesta could be so healthy!
Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Ingredients:
1 T EVOO
1 cup frozen corn, thawed and drained
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can no-salt-added petite diced tomatoes, drained
¼ cup red onion, finely diced
1 jalapeño, ribs and seeds removed, finely diced
½ t salt, ¼ t pepper
¼ cup crumbled queso fresco
¼ cup cilantro
For chips: 2-4 corn tortillas (small size 4-6-inch diameter), nonstick cooking spray, cumin, smoked paprika (or chili powder), salt, pepper
Directions:
Heat EVOO in a large skillet on med-high heat, add corn and allow to brown slightly. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Add remaining 5 ingredients and stir well. Top with queso fresco and cilantro before serving. You can serve at room temp, or make ahead (up to a couple days) and serve cold. It can be used as a salsa with tacos, or even as a side dish. It's delicious and loaded with fiber and antioxidants!
To make homemade tortilla chips, cut each tortilla into four triangle slices (like a pizza). Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray lightly with
nonstick cooking spray. Place tortillas on pan and spray again lightly with cooking spray. Add seasoning to taste. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until chips are crispy and browned slightly around edges. I put them in the oven while the fish is cooking since they bake at the same temp and take about the same time.
This meal is perfect for the entire family and much of it can be done ahead! These recipes serve four.