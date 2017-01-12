GIRL SCOUT SAVANNAH SMILES LEMON BLUEBERRY PARFAIT, Thursday, January 12, 2017

Savannah Smiles Lemon Blueberry Parfait - Girl Scout Taylor Tims and her mom Sue made a Lemon Blueberry Parfait using Savannah Smiles Girl Scout Cookies. If you would like to buy Girl Scout cookies, look for the booths at local grocery stores, malls and businesses Sunday, February 5 through Wednesday, March 1. To find the Girl Scout cookie booth nearest you, go to www.CookieLocator.LittleBrownie.com.

Savannah Smiles Lemon Blueberry Parfait

INGREDIENTS:



One small pkg (3.4 or 3.5 oz) instant lemon pudding

1 1/2 cups whipped topping, divided

2 cups cold milk



1/2 cup fresh blueberries



3/4 pkg. Savannah Smiles lemon cookies



Leave 8 or 9 whole cookies to decorate desserts with and crush the remaining 12 cookies into cookie crumbs.

DIRECTIONS:



1. Prepare lemon pudding as directed: With a whisk or an electric mixer, blend together the pudding mix and 2 cups milk, on low speed for about 2 minutes. Let set for 5 minutes.

2. In a separate bowl, stir together with a spoon, 1 cup pudding and 1/2 cup whipped topping.

3. Using 2-4 clear dessert cups, layer the ingredients into each cup as follows:

Lemon pudding

Cookie crumbs

Pudding/whipped topping mixture

Blueberries

4. Repeat layers

5. Add whipped topping and top with a blueberry and cookie crumbs.

6. Just before serving, insert 2-3 whole cookies near the edges