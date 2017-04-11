IRENE LONG'S COCONUT DREAM CAKE, Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Irene Long from Irene's Old Fashioned Homemade Cakes made a Coconut Dream Cake. You can buy Irene's homemade goods at Prince's Hot Chicken, 123 Ewing Lane in North Nashville. To place an order for one of Irene's homemade cakes or pies call (615) 999-3791.

Coconut Dream Cake

1/2 c butter, softened

1/2 c margarine, softened

2 c butter flavor shortening

2 c sugar

8 egg whites

4 c all-purpose flour

1/2 Tsp baking soda

1/2 Tsp baking powder

1 c coconut milk

1 c whole milk

3/4 c flaked sweet coconut

1 tsp coconut flavor

1/2 tsp almond flavor

Preheat oven to 350. Grease two 10-in round baking pans.

In a small bowl beat egg whites until fluffy.

In a large bowl, cream butter, margarine, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add 8 remaining ingredients one at a time, beating well after each addition, (if mixture is too thick, add a little more milk). Fold in egg whites.

Transfer mixture to prepared pans. Bake for 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool completely.

Coconut Buttercream Icing

1 c butter or margarine

2 2-lb bags powdered sugar

1/2 c coconut milk (add slowly until desired consistency)

1/2 tsp almond flavor

1/2 tsp coconut flavor

1 c Cool Whip

Combine butter, sugar, almond flavor and coconut flavor. Add coconut milk slowly, stirring until desired consistency. Fold in Cool Whip. Spread icing between cake layers then over top and sides. If desired, sprinkle with additional coconut flakes.

