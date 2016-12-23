Tammy Algood's Ginger Orange Smoked Ham, Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Cookbook author Tammy Algood made Ginger Orange Smoked Ham. Tammy has five cookbooks filled with Southern recipes. Her books are available in local bookstores and online at www.Amazon.com

Ginger Orange Smoked Ham

Yield: 10-12 servings

Ingredients:

1 (8 pound) smoked, spiral sliced bone-in ham

2 (12-oz) bottles spicy ginger ale

1 cup orange marmalade

3/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees after moving the rack to the lowest level. Place the ham on the rack of a roasting pan and add the ginger ale. Loosely cover with foil and bake around 3 hours or until an instant read thermometer registers 140 degrees. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over low heat, combine the orange marmalade, juice, sugar, mustard and ginger. Stir until the marmalade and sugar have melted and the sauce is blended. Set aside to cool slightly.

Remove the ham from the oven, uncover and increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees. Spoon the sauce evenly over the ham. Return to the oven and bake uncovered for 25 minutes longer. Remove from the oven and let the ham rest at least 15 minutes before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.