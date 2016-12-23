Ann Cox Eastes, of Kroger, prepared Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting.

Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake

Cheesecake

2 (8-oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

¾ c sugar

2 eggs

½ c sour cream

1 t vanilla

Place cream cheese in a mixing bowl and beat with electric mixer until smooth. Add sugar and beat; add eggs, beating after each addition. Add sour cream and vanilla. Beat until filling is smooth. Line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with foil or parchment. Coat the inside of pan with vegetable spray. Pour filling into pan and bake in preheated 325F oven for 40-45 minutes or until cheesecake is set. Remove pan from oven and cool. Remove sides of pan. Place pan in refrigerator for several hours or overnight to chill. Remove cheesecake from pan and peel off bottom liner. Reserve for assembling.

Red Velvet Cake 1 (18.25-oz) pkg red velvet cake mix

3 eggs

1 cup water

1/3 c oil

Place cake mix, eggs, water and oil in a large mixing bowl. Beat ingredients for several minutes with electric mixer until batter is smooth. Pour batter evenly into two 9-inch cake pans which have been coated with baking spray which contains flour. Bake in preheated 350F oven for 24-27 minutes or until cake tests done. Remove layers from pans and let cool on wire rack for several hours.

Cream Cheese Frosting

2 (8-oz) pkg cream cheese

½ c butter

2 ½ c powdered sugar

1 t vanilla

Place cream cheese and butter in a large mixing bowl and place in microwave for 1 ½ minutes to

soften. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until frosting is smooth.

To assemble the cake place one cake layer on cake plate. Top with cheesecake layer. Cheesecake layer may be slightly larger than cake layer. If so trim off excess edge gently with knife. Place second cake layer on top of cheesecake. Frost outside rims and top of the cake. Chill in refrigerator until served. Garnish cake with fresh strawberries, raspberries, mint, chocolate curls or chocolate leaves.

# # #