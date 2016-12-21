Sallie Swor's Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole

Find more of Sallie's recipes check out her blog www.thedeerone.com. Her cookbook "You're Grown - Now You Can Cook" is available at local bookstores and at www.amazon.com

Ingredients:

1 loaf thick French bread, cut in ½ inch slices

1/3 cup diced green chilies*

1/3 cup sliced roasted red peppers from a jar*

6 sliced green onions

1 lb breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled (Can cook ahead and freeze, also easy to substitute diced ham or make without meat)

1½ cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1½ cups Monterey Jack cheese, grated

12 eggs

4 cups half & half or whole milk

1 ½ tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

* Alternately, you can sauté one half each of a red and green pepper.

Directions

Spray a 9 x 13 or equivalent size-baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl whisk eggs, half & half, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined.

Layer half of dish with sliced bread.

Top bread slices with half of sausage, half of red and green peppers, half of onions and half of each cheese.

Pour half of custard mixture over the first layer.

Make a second layer of bread, and remaining sausage, peppers, onions, and cheese.

Pour remaining custard mixture over the top.

Allow the casserole to sit for at least 20 minutes before baking. (You can assemble and refrigerate the casserole up to 2 days before baking!)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Bake for about 50 minutes (1 hour if made ahead) until custard is just set.

If desired, broil for a couple of minutes to brown the top.

Try really hard to wait five minutes before cutting and serving.

Have a wonderful Christmas Day!

This easily serves 12. The recipe can be halved or doubled depending on your crowd.