Daisy King, of Miss Daisy's Kitchen, made holiday side dishes, including 4-Cheese Mac and Cheese, Green Bean Bundles, and Cinnamon Pecan Cranberry Chutney. (see recipes below). Miss Daisy's Kitchen is located inside Grassland Market on Hillsboro Rd. in Franklin. Call (615) 599-5313.

Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese

Makes: 8 servings; hands-on time: 40 minutes; total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

12 oz Rigatoni pasta

1/2 Cup Butter

1/2 Cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. Ground red pepper

3 Cups milk

2 Cups (8oz) freshly shredded white cheddar cheese

1 Cup (4oz) Freshly shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 Cup (4oz) Freshly shredded Asiago cheese

1 Cup (4 oz)Freshly shredded Fontina cheese

1 1/2 Cups soft, fresh breadcrumbs

1/2 Cup chopped cooked bacon

1/2 Cup chopped pecans

1 Tbsp. butter; melted

1. Assemble ingredients and utensils. Prepare pasta according to package directions.

2. Meanwhile, melt 1/2 Cup butter in a large pot over low heat' whisk in flour and ground red pepper until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 6 to 7 minutes or until milk mixture is thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat.

3. Toss together cheddar cheese and next 3 ingredients in a medium bowl; reserve 1 1/2 cups cheese mixture. Add remaining cheese mixture and hot cooked pasta to sauce, topping to coat. Spoon into a lightly greased 13 x 9 inch baking dish. Top with reserved 1 1/2 cups cheese mixture.

4. Toss together breadcrumbs and next 3 ingredients; sprinkle over cheese mixture.

5. Bake in 350 oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.



Green bean bundles with Benton's bacon and brown sugar

8 thick slices bacon

6 tbsp. (3/4 stick unsalted butter)

1 1/2 tsp Kosher salt

3/4 tsp roasted garlic powder

1 1/2 cup green beans, trimmed and blanched

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

Assemble ingredients and utensils.

In a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until slices begin to brown, 4-6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel, cool and then cut each slice in half crosswise. In a small bowl, whisk together the butter, salt and garlic powder. Divide the green beans into 16 equal portions, 6 beans each. Wrap a half slice of bacon around the center to hold beans together. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over the bundles and drizzle with butter mixture. In a 350 degree oven, roast the bundles until bacon is cooked through and browned, 20-25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes and then transfer to a warm platter and serve immediately.

Yield 8-10 servings



Cinnamon Pecan Cranberry Sauce

1 12-16 oz bag fresh cranberries

1 Cup sugar

1 Cup orange juice

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 Cups chopped pecans

Assemble ingredients and utensils.

Combine all ingredients except pecans in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 20 minutes. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate. Can be made ahead 3-4 days. Yields: 2 cups