THE AQUARIUM'S SEAFOOD SOUP, Thursday, January 19, 2017

Executive Chef Jerod Wilcher from The Aquarium Restaurant made Seafood Soup. The Aquarium is located inside Opry Mills Mall. Our Kids will host 50 of Nashville's best restaurants and 1,500 patrons at the 24th Annual Soup Sunday on February 26th from 11am - 2pm at Nissan Stadium, Club Level West. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ourkidscenter.com/event/2017-our-kids-soup-sunday/. Cost is $25 per adult and $5 per child. Children 3 and under get in free. Proceeds from Soup Sunday benefits Our Kids, a nonprofit providing medical evaluations and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse.

SEAFOOD SOUP

Serving Size: 2



INGREDIENTS:

1 lb tilapia, cut into 2" pieces

8 mussels

1/4 lb calamari, rings & tentacles

1/4 lb uncooked shrimp, deveined

1/2 c rice

1 c crab claw meat

1 jalapeno, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 T fresh cilantro

4 lime wedges (optional)

2 garlic toast points (optional)

Serve with 2 each lime wedges & 1 Garlic Toast Points cut in half

DIRECTIONS:

Place fish a small sauce pot. Add mussels, cover, and bring to a boil. Add remaining seafood, cover, and bring back to a boil (approx. 2 minutes). Heat crab claw meat in a steamer until hot (approx. 1 minute).

TO PLATE: Place limes, jalapeno, onion, and cilantro on the plate. Place rice in the bowl. Pour heated seafood soup over the rice, making sure seafood is visible. Place heated crab meat on the center of the soup.

