THE STILETTO CHEF'S STRAWBERRY ITALIAN CUSTARD, Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 46°
HI: 55°
LO: 41°
HI: 45°
LO: 34°
Shovann Staton-Backus is owner of Women Four Wellness where she specializes in Holistic Life and Wellness Coaching, Custom Meal Planning and Preparation, Catering and Private Chef Services. For more information, visit www.TheStilettoChef.net
ZABAGLIONE
Makes 2 servings
INGREDIENTS:
3 large egg yolks
3 tablespoons white sugar
1/4 cup dry Marsala wine
1/2 cup diced strawberries tossed with a spoon of sugar
DIRECTIONS:
1 Place the egg yolks, and sugar in a large, round-bottomed stainless steel bowl. Pour in the Marsala wine. You can use sweet Vermouth as a substitute for the Marsala.
2 Half-fill a pot with water, bring the water to a simmer and reduce the heat to low. Set the pan or bowl containing the custard mixture over the water; the bottom of the bowl should not touch the water. Whisk the custard mixture, making sure that the water does not boil. This ensures that a gentle, even heat thickens the mixture without curdling it. Whisking traps air in the yolks for a light, fluffy mixture.
3 Continue whisking for about 10 minutes, until the mixture triples in volume, froths up and becomes pale. When it reaches the desired consistency, take the container of custard out of the pot. Slightly thickened, the custard can be used as a sauce. Longer cooking will thicken the custard further, giving it the texture of mousse. Continue whisking for a minute or two to prevent the custard from sticking to its container.
4 Serve the custard while still warm, or, if you want to serve it cool, set it aside for about 15 minutes.
Ladle the zabaglione into individual dishes. Serve with whipped cream, berries, and/or cookies such as biscotti.
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…