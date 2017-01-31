THE STILETTO CHEF'S STRAWBERRY ITALIAN CUSTARD, Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Shovann Staton-Backus is owner of Women Four Wellness where she specializes in Holistic Life and Wellness Coaching, Custom Meal Planning and Preparation, Catering and Private Chef Services. For more information, visit www.TheStilettoChef.net

ZABAGLIONE

Makes 2 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons white sugar

1/4 cup dry Marsala wine

1/2 cup diced strawberries tossed with a spoon of sugar

DIRECTIONS:

1 Place the egg yolks, and sugar in a large, round-bottomed stainless steel bowl. Pour in the Marsala wine. You can use sweet Vermouth as a substitute for the Marsala.

2 Half-fill a pot with water, bring the water to a simmer and reduce the heat to low. Set the pan or bowl containing the custard mixture over the water; the bottom of the bowl should not touch the water. Whisk the custard mixture, making sure that the water does not boil. This ensures that a gentle, even heat thickens the mixture without curdling it. Whisking traps air in the yolks for a light, fluffy mixture.

3 Continue whisking for about 10 minutes, until the mixture triples in volume, froths up and becomes pale. When it reaches the desired consistency, take the container of custard out of the pot. Slightly thickened, the custard can be used as a sauce. Longer cooking will thicken the custard further, giving it the texture of mousse. Continue whisking for a minute or two to prevent the custard from sticking to its container.

4 Serve the custard while still warm, or, if you want to serve it cool, set it aside for about 15 minutes.

Ladle the zabaglione into individual dishes. Serve with whipped cream, berries, and/or cookies such as biscotti.