Chef Rodney Amos made Rock Bottom Restaurant’s Cajun Pasta. (see recipe below) Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is located at 111 Broadway in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit www.RockBottom.com, call (615) 251-4677 or visit www.facebook.com/BRNashville.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Sauce ingredients:

2 T olive oil

1 T garlic

1/2 c shallots, diced

1 t crushed red pepper

1 t salt

1 t pepper

26-oz can crushed tomatoes

1 T sugar

4 c heavy cream

3 oz (weight) Cajun spice

1. In a large stock pot, place olive oil, garlic and shallots on medium high heat.

2. Cook until garlic and shallots become translucent.

3. Add crushed red pepper flakes, salt & pepper and crushed tomatoes, mix well.

4. Bring to boil, reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occaisionally.

5. Add sugar and basil, mix until sugar is fully dissolved and evenly distributed.

6. Add heavy cream and blend well using an immersion blender. Add Cajun spice and mix well, then you're ready for the rest of the recipe below.

1/2 c celery, diced

1/2 c onion, diced

1/2 green pepper, diced

1 T canola oil

6 raw shrimp

1/4 c andouille sausage

4 oz chicken (cooked)

6 oz Cajun Sauce (recipe above)

8 oz linguine pasta (cooked)

1. In a hot sauté' pan place oil, vegetables, shrimp and sausage, cooking until shrimp reaches 145 degrees.

2. Add chicken and sauce. Bring to a simmer, add pasta and toss. Place in bowl and serve.

Serves 2