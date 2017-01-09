Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 41°
LO: 36°
HI: 54°
LO: 37°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
Chef Rodney Amos made Rock Bottom Restaurant’s Cajun Pasta. (see recipe below) Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is located at 111 Broadway in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit www.RockBottom.com, call (615) 251-4677 or visit www.facebook.com/BRNashville.
Cajun Pasta
Cajun Sauce ingredients:
2 T olive oil
1 T garlic
1/2 c shallots, diced
1 t crushed red pepper
1 t salt
1 t pepper
26-oz can crushed tomatoes
1 T sugar
4 c heavy cream
3 oz (weight) Cajun spice
1. In a large stock pot, place olive oil, garlic and shallots on medium high heat.
2. Cook until garlic and shallots become translucent.
3. Add crushed red pepper flakes, salt & pepper and crushed tomatoes, mix well.
4. Bring to boil, reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occaisionally.
5. Add sugar and basil, mix until sugar is fully dissolved and evenly distributed.
6. Add heavy cream and blend well using an immersion blender. Add Cajun spice and mix well, then you're ready for the rest of the recipe below.
1/2 c celery, diced
1/2 c onion, diced
1/2 green pepper, diced
1 T canola oil
6 raw shrimp
1/4 c andouille sausage
4 oz chicken (cooked)
6 oz Cajun Sauce (recipe above)
8 oz linguine pasta (cooked)
1. In a hot sauté' pan place oil, vegetables, shrimp and sausage, cooking until shrimp reaches 145 degrees.
2. Add chicken and sauce. Bring to a simmer, add pasta and toss. Place in bowl and serve.
Serves 2
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…