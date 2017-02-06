Studio Be Valentine Market Preview

Drop by the Studio Be Valentines Holiday Artist Market on Friday, February 10 from 12noon-8pm and Saturday, February 11 from 9am-4pm. Artist from all over the Southeast will be there selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original art, clothes and more. Enjoy sweet treats and wine while you shop. Studio Be is located at 4908 B Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209, right across the street from the Richland Park Library. For more information call (615) 818-0886, email studiobeart@comcast.net or visit www.facebook.com/studiobeholidayartistmarket?ref=ts&fref=ts