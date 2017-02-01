Super Bowl Party Recipes from Ann Cox Eastes

Current
Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger made Sausage & Shrimp Gumbo Dip, Zippy Pimiento Dip and Sipcy Queso Blanco Dip - perfect recipes for your Super Bowl party!
SAUSAGE AND SHRIMP GUMBO DIP
8 oz Andouille sausage, chopped
1c chopped red pepper
¾-1 c chopped celery
1 c chopped green onions, reserve 2 T for garnish
1 c sliced, frozen okra
1 T minced garlic
10-12 oz peeled and deveined shrimp, chopped
1 ½ t Creole seasoning
1 (8-oz) pkg Neufchatel cheese
1 shredded Asiago cheese
2 T panko bread crumbs
Place sausage in a large skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 2-3 minutes. Add red pepper, celery, green onions and okra; cook another 2-3 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking another 1-2 minutes, stirring regularly. Add shrimp and seasoning and cook 2-3 minutes. Add cheeses and cook, stirring until melted. Remove dip mixture from skillet and place in an oven baking dish. Sprinkle with panko and bake in a 450F oven for 5-10 minutes or until panko browns slightly. Sprinkle with chopped green onions and serve with baguette slices, crackers or breadsticks.
Yield: 8-10 servings
ZIPPY PIMENTO DIP
4 oz Neufchatel cheese, softened
2 c shredded, extra-sharp cheddar cheese (8-oz)
2 c shredded, extra-sharp white cheddar cheese (8-oz)
1 c shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese
1 c mayonnaise
1 (4-oz) jar diced pimento, drained
½ c chopped green pepper
2-4 T finely chopped onion
1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped (remove seeds and membranes)
1 T Worcestershire sauce
1/8-1/4 t cayenne pepper
Place Neufchatel cheese in a large bowl and beat until smooth. Gradually add cheeses (cheddar, white cheddar, Gruyere or Swiss) and beat after each addition. Add mayonnaise and beat to mix.
Add pimento, green pepper, onion, jalapeno, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper and beat to mix. Serve with vegetable sticks, bread sticks, crackers or spread on small rolls.
Yield: 8-10 servings
SPICY QUESO BLANCO DIP
1 T olive oil
½ c chopped onion
1T minced garlic
16 oz pasteurized processed cheese product with jalapeno peppers, cubed
1 (10-oz) can diced tomatoes and green chilies (regular, mild or hot)
1-2 T chopped cilantro Tortilla chips
Heat olive oil in a skillet, saucepan or fondue pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until tender. Add garlic and continue, stirring for another minute or so. Reduce heat and add cheese and diced tomatoes and chilies and stir until melted and combined. Stir in cilantro just before serving. Serve with tortilla chips. Yield: 6-8 servings
