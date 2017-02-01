"Superior Donuts" New CBS Sit Com Preview

12:50 PM, Feb 1, 2017

"Superior Donuts" New Sit Com Preview

“Superior Donuts” premieres with a special preview Thursday night Feb. 2 at 7:30pm, then moves to its regular time period on Monday, February 6 at 8pm on NewsChannel5. For more information, go to www.cbs.com

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments